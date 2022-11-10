Black Friday is almost here and with it comes lots of great deals, some of which are starting to appear among different retailers. So with that in mind, we’ve already started chasing down the biggest discounts for headphones, a crucial bit of kit for classical music fans.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for bargains on all sorts of tech, so keep checking this page and others for updates and new deals on all things musical.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on the 25 November 2022.

Where to find great Black Friday deals on headphones

Currys PC World - As Black Friday gets ever closer the high street gadget king will be publicising even more offers, so make sure you have bookmarked their dedicated Black Friday page

- As Black Friday gets ever closer the high street gadget king will be publicising even more offers, so make sure you have bookmarked their dedicated Amazon - You’re likely to find plenty of discounts on headphones as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. In the meantime, you can find a range of daily discounts in their deals section.

- You’re likely to find plenty of discounts on headphones as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. In the meantime, you can find a range of daily discounts in their deals section. John Lewis -This retailer always has good deals around Black Friday so keep primed if you're after something in particular

-This retailer always has good deals around Black Friday so keep primed if you're after something in particular Argos: This retailer has already started with lots of pre-Black Friday deals, so you may well spot lots of bargains now

The best Black Friday deals for headphones

JBL Tune 760NC On-Ear Wireless Headphones

The JBL Tune 760NC On-Ear Wireless Headphones are now half price at many retailers, down from £99.99 to £49.99. They can connect with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, so you'll never miss a call on your phone while watching a video on your tablet.

Features include;

Active Noise Cancelling

35 hour battery life.

120 minute charging time.

Bluetooth enabled for a wireless connection to your devices .

Connects to devices via Bluetooth 5.0

Bose QuietComfort QC45 Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

There's £60 off the Bose QuietComfort QC45 Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone with John Lewis.

Features include;

Up to 24 hours battery life

Bluetooth

Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Noise Cancellation

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

A number of retailers including John Lewis and Currys PC World are offering £60 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds, now retailing at £79.

Features include;

Adjustable active noise-cancelling

Up to 5 hours battery life: (20 hours with case)

Water & sweat resistant

Android compatible

Microphone / volume control

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition

Amazon is offering a whopping 51% off the Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones, down from £179.99 to £87.39. Good to know: 77% of the 5,415 Amazon reviewers awarded these headphones the full five stars.

Features include;

Ergonomic acoustic refinement (E.A.R.)

Padded headband and ear pads great for long listening sessions

Sound pressure level (SPL) : 106 decibel SPL

JLab GO Air Pop In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

In their pre-Black Friday sale Argos has 10% off these ear buds and there may be more reductions as we edge close to the big day. We named the JLab GO ear buds 'best budget headphones' in our 'Best bluetooth headphones and earbuds' round up.

BBC Music Magazine's audio expert says: 'I had no high expectations for these £20 true wireless earbuds, but after a few hours’ wear I was surprised by how decent they were. They have an eight-hour battery life per tiny 3.7g earbud, with a total of 32 hours from the pocket-friendly battery pack.'

Currys PC World also has them at £17.99.