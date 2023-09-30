The number of different earphones available today is mind boggling, and although wireless active noise cancelling designs steal the headlines, if you’re looking for the very best in pocketable sound quality, a pair of in-ear monitors (IEMs) could be just the ticket.

Advertisement

What are in-ear monitors (IEMs)?

Traditionally favoured by musicians and audio engineers who want to hear their music clearly and without distraction, IEMs are also popular with on-the-go audiophiles, who appreciate the excellent adjustable ear-hook fit and noise isolation. Because they sit on your ear concha with the tip covering your entire ear canal, they offer supreme isolation and comfort. As a result, IEMs can offer a much more immersive listening experience than traditional earbuds.

Most IEMs are wired, so you will need a compatible smartphone, hi-res audio player or DAC (Digital to Analogue Converter) to really benefit, but that also means you get the best possible audio quality from your music. Some clever Bluetooth adapters that can add wireless versatility to classic monitors are starting to become available – try the new iFi Go Pod – but for most the boost in audio performance will far outweigh the inconvenience of a cable.

Copper in-ear monitors by Astell & Kern

Difference between in-ear monitors and earbuds

IEMs are a similar product to the (generally cheaper) earbuds. Both are small, portable audio devices that fit inside the ear. The main difference though (and this is one of the reasons why in-ear monitors offer a different, richer sonic experience) is that, while earbuds sit on the outer ear, IEMs or in-ear monitors are inserted into the ear canal.

Which brands make in-ear monitors?

While major brands such as Sennheiser sell excellent designs (see below), there are a host of niche companies including Dunu, Fiio, IKKO, Campfire Audio, Jomo and UM Unique Melody all specialising in miniature drivers and epic levels of detail. Good IEMs aren’t cheap – budget at least £200-£500 to really hear the difference, but for just £119 the Shure SE215 (shure.com) represents a considerable upgrade to a pair of standard earbuds.

More like this

One feature of high quality IEMs is the number of drivers they manage to squeeze inside the tiny casings. More drivers typically mean being able to produce a broader range of frequencies – my favourite indulgence, the Campfire Audio Ara (£1,299; campfireaudio.com) has seven drivers and never ceases to amaze me. It’s also possible to shop around to discover a sound profile that suits your ears, and you’ll notice much more attention is paid to this by the manufacturers. If you want warm and bass-rich, neutral or treble-heavy, you’ll be able to find a suitable match. It’s amazing what not worrying about Bluetooth, noise cancelling and battery life can do for audio quality.

Because there are no batteries or codecs to consider, obsolescence is less of an issue too. True, they remain an acquired taste, but many brands offer spare components, multiple ear tip options and cable choices, with the ability to upgrade and repair if things go wrong. Look out for designs featuring MMCX connectors, which can be swapped out as and when you need a change.

Custom mouldings are also popular – especially with musicians – and while these can be wildly expensive, UK-based Snugs.com offers a more affordable way to enjoy a bespoke fit, and once you’ve had your ears mapped you can buy perfectly formed eartips to fit almost any in-ear headphone.

How much do in-ear monitors cost?

IEMs can range from around £100 to well into four figures, depending on just how sophisticated you want them to be. Let's look at three best-in-class in-ear monitors at three price points.

Best in-ear monitors

Best luxury in-ear monitors

Campfire Audio Andromeda Emerald Green

£1,212

A statement in every sense, these headphones feature five balanced armature drivers in 3D printed housing, surrounded by a flawless aluminium shell. Easy to drive, they come with silver-plated copper MMCX cables and engulf the listener in a level of detail we doubt even the conductor was aware of.

Best mid-price in-ear monitors

FiiO FH7S

£369

best in-ear monitors

This hybrid design has a large 13.6mm dynamic driver and semi-open design that reduces pressure on your eardrums, while also delivering a smooth performance and expansive soundstage. It also comes with three screw-in filters that can be used to tweak the sound profile for more bass or treble or a balanced output.

Best budget in-ear monitors

Sennheiser IE200

£129

best in-ear monitors

Excellent value earbuds that sound significantly better than any wireless options at this price. Yes, they do lack any hi-tech bells and whistles, but they are extremely light (4g each), comfortable and well made, and the 7mm TrueResponse drivers produce a sumptuous level of clarity you simply won’t be expecting.

Advertisement

Browse our Audio section for guides to the best speakers, hi-fis, amplifiers, audio gifts, deals and more