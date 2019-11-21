Accessibility Links

  4. Handel Messiah • Contemporary Christmas carols • Bah! humbug!

Handel Messiah • Contemporary Christmas carols • Bah! humbug!

BBC Music Magazine podcast

PODCAST:  

We have mince pies, sherry and crackers: it must be time for the Christmas podcast! Join us for an episode packed with Yuletide joy, beautiful new carols by Dobrinka Tabakova, Toby Young, Cecilia McDowall and Michael Finnissy, as well as our favourite festive musical jokes. Plus hear all about our Christmas isssue. Our cover feature takes a look at a masterpiece that has redefined the sound of Christmas, Handel’s Messiah; we also explore the parish church choir scene, and find out what concert-hall horrors cause musicians to see red. And, of course, we’ve brought along a batch of the latest Christmas CDs we’ve been enjoying. Merry Christmas!

