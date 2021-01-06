Music to my Ears: former Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger
Alan Rusbridger, former Guardian editor and now principal of Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, talks to BBC Music Magazine about the joys of music-making as an adult, his beloved Fazioli piano and seeing pianist Alfred Brendel perform on his farewell tour
In this episode, BBC Music Magazine’s editor Oliver Condy talks to the former Guardian editor and now principal of Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, Alan Rusbridger.
While the editor of a national paper during the Arab Spring, Wikileaks controversies, the newspaper hacking scandal, riots in the UK and more, Alan Rusbridger found time to learn and perform Chopin’s Ballade No. 1, a feat he describes in his book Play It Again: An Amateur Against the Impossible.
Recordings featured:
Chopin: Ballade No. 1
Murray Perahia (piano)
Sony Classical
Britten: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra
New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein
Sony Classical
Bach arr. Busoni: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland
Alfred Brendel (piano)
Decca
Beethoven: String Quartet in C-sharp minor, Op. 131
Takacs Quartet
Decca
Schubert: Variations on an Original Theme
Andreas Staier & Alexander Melnikov (piano)
Harmonia Mundi
