Music to my Ears: former Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger

In this episode, BBC Music Magazine’s editor Oliver Condy talks to the former Guardian editor and now principal of Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, Alan Rusbridger.

Advertisement

While the editor of a national paper during the Arab Spring, Wikileaks controversies, the newspaper hacking scandal, riots in the UK and more, Alan Rusbridger found time to learn and perform Chopin’s Ballade No. 1, a feat he describes in his book Play It Again: An Amateur Against the Impossible.

Recordings featured:

Chopin: Ballade No. 1

Murray Perahia (piano)

Sony Classical

Britten: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein

Sony Classical

Bach arr. Busoni: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland

Alfred Brendel (piano)

Decca

Beethoven: String Quartet in C-sharp minor, Op. 131

Takacs Quartet

Decca

Schubert: Variations on an Original Theme

Andreas Staier & Alexander Melnikov (piano)

Harmonia Mundi

Buy Play It Again from the following outlets:

Download this episode as an mp3

Click here to open the mp3 player.

Google Chrome:

Click on the three little dots to the right of the player and click ‘Download’.

Advertisement

Safari/Firefox/Other Browsers:

Right click (or control click on Mac computers) on the player and select ‘Save Audio As…’. Occasionally, on Safari it may ask you to select ‘Download video’. If this is the case, select ‘Download video’ and it will download as an audio file (mp3) as normal.