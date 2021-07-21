Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Listen
  3. Podcast
  4. Music to my Ears Podcast: Boxer and bassoonist Hannah Rankin
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Music to my Ears Podcast: Boxer and bassoonist Hannah Rankin

BBC Music Magazine talks to boxer and bassoonist Hannah Rankin about balancing her time between sport and music and her favourite pieces to play

PodcastArtist_Website_Rankin

Published:

Reviews editor Michael Beek sits down for a chat with Hannah Rankin. The professional boxer and classically trained bassoonist discusses dividing her time between the worlds of sport and music, choosing the perfect ‘walk-out’ music for when she enters the ring and some of her most cherished works to play and listen to.

Advertisement

Recordings featured:

Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Philadelphia Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski)

Bill Conti: Rocky – Gonna Fly Now (DeEtta Little, Nelson Pigford (vocals); Studio Orchestra/Bill Conti)

Pierné: Solo de Concert, Op. 35 (Karen Geoghegan (bassoon), Philip Fisher (piano))

Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B flat major, K 191 – Rondo (Stepan Turnovsky (bassoon); Vienna Mozart Academy/Johannes Wildner)

Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel – Overture (Philharmonia Orchestra/Charles Mackerras)

Brahms: Hungarian Dances (Maxim Vengerov (violin), Vag Papian (piano); Virtuosi/Mikhail Parhamovsky)

Listen to all the music featured in this episode on our Spotify playlist:

How to download the Music to my Ears podcast

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80-a1b27fc-e1576157037739

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2-65b0549-e1576157009631

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

PodcastArtist_Playlist_Milos

Music to my Ears Podcast: Guitarist Miloš Karadaglić

PodcastArtist_Playlist_Webber

Music to my Ears Podcast: Cellist Julian Lloyd Webber

PodcastArtist_Playlist_Bowman

Music to my Ears Podcast: DJ and broadcaster Edith Bowman

The Music to my Ears Podcast brought to you by BBC Music Magazine

Music to my Ears: Introducing season 3 of the podcast!