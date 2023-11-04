Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

Star-crossed lovers

Many of us are familiar with (what may be) William Shakespeare’s most famous piece of work: Romeo and Juliet. The well-known tragedy has inspired hundreds of adaptations, from stage to screen, yet its appeal endures. It’s unsurprising that Olivier and Tony award winner Matthew Bourne chose this play for his latest dance theatre production, where passion and heartbreak collide in a contemporary reimagining. Bourne, an esteemed director and choreographer whose previous productions include Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes, Sleeping Beauty and Lord of the Flies, premiered his version of Romeo and Juliet in 2019 to much success. The show now joins the New Adventures repertoire alongside the very best of Bourne’s world renowned dance theatre productions. His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen is the final venue in its major UK tour. Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet gives Shakespeare’s timeless story a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.