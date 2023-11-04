Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

|
A masterful adaptation
As expected, Matthew Bourne’s latest production includes some incredibly talented artists. Juliet will be played by Cordelia Braithwaite and Monique Jonas. Cordelia created the role in 2019 and was nominated for a National Dance Award for her performance. Monique Jonas, last seen as Sugar in the 2021/22 tour of Bourne’s Nutcracker! will be making her debut as Juliet.
Paris Fitzpatrick returns as Romeo having created the role in 2019. Paris was recognised at the 2020 South Bank Show Awards as Breakthrough Artist of The Year in Dance for his performance. Edinburgh born Rory Macleod, last seen in Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty in 2022/23, will also be making his debut as Romeo.
Classical music lovers will delight in Terry Davies’ fresh orchestrations of Sergei Prokofiev’s dynamic score, while theatre buffs will revel in Lez Brotherston’s contemporary set and costume design. Put simply, watching a Matthew Bourne production does not disappoint.
Don’t miss Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from 31 October to 4 November 2023