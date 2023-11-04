  1. Home
Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

Experience the two households of Verona like never before in the latest retelling of a literary classic

If you live in North-east Scotland, then there’s a good chance you’ve visited His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. Designed by celebrated architect Frank Matcham, this category A-listed theatre has been open since 1906 and continues to showcase the very best of international touring companies and homegrown talent.

The venue is owned and operated by Aberdeen Performing Arts, a multi-award winning arts charity based in the city who ensure that the beating heart of Scotland’s cultural landscape thrives. They curate a diverse programme of musical theatre, music, dance and comedy for the hordes of culture buffs across the country, as well as fostering new theatre lovers through community classes and school outreach programmes.

Star-crossed lovers

Many of us are familiar with (what may be) William Shakespeare’s most famous piece of work: Romeo and Juliet. The well-known tragedy has inspired hundreds of adaptations, from stage to screen, yet its appeal endures. It’s unsurprising that Olivier and Tony award winner Matthew Bourne chose this play for his latest dance theatre production, where passion and heartbreak collide in a contemporary reimagining.

Bourne, an esteemed director and choreographer whose previous productions include Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes, Sleeping Beauty and Lord of the Flies, premiered his version of Romeo and Juliet in 2019 to much success. The show now joins the New Adventures repertoire alongside the very best of Bourne’s world renowned dance theatre productions. His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen is the final venue in its major UK tour.

Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet gives Shakespeare’s timeless story a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

A masterful adaptation

As expected, Matthew Bourne’s latest production includes some incredibly talented artists. Juliet will be played by Cordelia Braithwaite and Monique Jonas. Cordelia created the role in 2019 and was nominated for a National Dance Award for her performance. Monique Jonas, last seen as Sugar in the 2021/22 tour of Bourne’s Nutcracker! will be making her debut as Juliet.

Paris Fitzpatrick returns as Romeo having created the role in 2019. Paris was recognised at the 2020 South Bank Show Awards as Breakthrough Artist of The Year in Dance for his performance. Edinburgh born Rory Macleod, last seen in Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty in 2022/23, will also be making his debut as Romeo.

Classical music lovers will delight in Terry Davies’ fresh orchestrations of Sergei Prokofiev’s dynamic score, while theatre buffs will revel in Lez Brotherston’s contemporary set and costume design. Put simply, watching a Matthew Bourne production does not disappoint.

Don’t miss Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from 31 October to 4 November 2023

Age guidance: 14+
The production contains scenes of a disturbing and sexual nature, including stabbing and strangulation.

The production contains loud sound effects including a gun shot and has flashing lights in sections (not strobe). Further details are available on request.