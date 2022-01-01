|
Advertisement feature
|
Musical instrument insurance, practised to perfection
For more than 25 years, Lark Music has been helping musicians protect what they care about most: their instruments and equipment
|
Your passion is our protection
As a musician, your instrument is your most valuable asset. Whether you play for fun or make music for a living, you cannot underestimate the importance of looking after your instrument. Losing or damaging an instrument is devastating and other than the emotional anguish, the costs involved in finding a replacement can leave you at a loose end.
Make sure you keep your show on the road and protect your precious assets. If you’re asking yourself if you need musical instrument insurance, here are a few reasons why the answer is ‘yes’.
|Discover more
|
Cover composed for you
Our musical instrument insurance is note-perfect – designed for people who make music happen by people who love music. Whether you’re a professional on the world stage, a beginner with your very first instrument, or a collector, dealer or instrument maker, Lark Music offers flexible, cost-effective and specialist cover that means you can play on protected.
Regardless of whether you’ve been on the receiving end of a loss, theft, or accidental damage, getting insured is a savvy decision. When something like this happens, you want to know you’re speaking to someone who understands your world. At Lark Music, our specialist advisors can make instant changes and tailor your policy to your precise needs, whether you have a single instrument or an extensive collection.
|Discover more
|
Insurance that’s instrumental
Whatever instrument you possess, there will be an insurance plan to suit. And if you haven’t been able to spot your instrument on Lark Music’s website, rest assured you can still get specialist cover from a broker who loves music as much as you. You’ll receive a range of benefits, including three levels of protection (global, national or home), and cover for all risks, including fire, floods, theft and accidental damage. You can also receive cover for any rented instruments you use too!
We understand some claims come with extra costs, such as travelling to a specialist vendor or repairer, so we’ll make sure these are covered for you too. We provide two types of cover: Signature and Essential.
Signature cover is a bespoke service for clients who are professional musicians, makers or dealers looking to insure exceptionally valuable instruments. Essential cover, on the other hand, provides flexible cover for musicians of all ages and abilities, with a quick online system that makes getting a quote and buying a policy simple. We also know you won’t want to wait after a claim, so we settle the approved amount quickly by a simple bank transfer.
The most valuable instrument is the one that’s yours. Let’s look after it. Click here to get your quote now.