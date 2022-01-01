Musical instrument insurance, practised to perfection

Insurance that’s instrumental

Whatever instrument you possess, there will be an insurance plan to suit. And if you haven’t been able to spot your instrument on Lark Music’s website, rest assured you can still get specialist cover from a broker who loves music as much as you. You’ll receive a range of benefits, including three levels of protection (global, national or home), and cover for all risks, including fire, floods, theft and accidental damage. You can also receive cover for any rented instruments you use too! We understand some claims come with extra costs, such as travelling to a specialist vendor or repairer, so we’ll make sure these are covered for you too. We provide two types of cover: Signature and Essential. Signature cover is a bespoke service for clients who are professional musicians, makers or dealers looking to insure exceptionally valuable instruments. Essential cover, on the other hand, provides flexible cover for musicians of all ages and abilities, with a quick online system that makes getting a quote and buying a policy simple. We also know you won’t want to wait after a claim, so we settle the approved amount quickly by a simple bank transfer. The most valuable instrument is the one that’s yours. Let’s look after it. Click here to get your quote now.

