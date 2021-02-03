Accessibility Links

  3. Alan Yentob to host programme about the impact of COVID-19 on the performing arts industry

Alan Yentob to host programme about the impact of COVID-19 on the performing arts industry

BBC One's 'imagine...' will look at the crisis facing the performance industry and how artists and organisations are rallying despite the challenges

Alan Yentob

Published:

The BBC’s former creative director Alan Yentob will host an episode of imagine… next week in which he will explore the disastrous impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having on the performing arts industry.

The programme will feature footage captured throughout the last year, showcasing the musicians and organisations thriving in the face of adversity, from the English National Opera’s drive-in opera to a new work inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

imagine… will be broadcast on BBC One at 10.45pm on Tuesday 9 February 2021. 

