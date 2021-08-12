Accessibility Links

Aurora Orchestra to host immersive concert at Printworks London

Once the largest printing factory in western Europe, Printworks is now one of UK's leading electronic music venues

Printworks London © Carolina Faruolo

Published:

The Aurora Orchestra will host an immersive fully-memorised performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 at Printworks, as part of its newly announced collaborations with the electronic music venue.

The orchestra will move around the space, taking full use of the former press halls and mix up the sections of the orchestra so the instruments are no longer grouped in their usual formations. They will also perform in darkness and audience members will be able to get close to the players to allow for a truly immersive performance.

Printworks has a colourful history, having gone from being the largest printing factory in western Europe until it reopened in 2017 and became known as one of the continent’s top electronic music venues and nightclubs. Located in the former Harmsworth Quays printing plant, it printed newspapers including the Daily Mail and Evening Standard right up until 2012.

The Aurora Orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony will take place at Printworks on 11 November. 

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

