Australian Chamber Orchestra to host digital residency at Barbican with didgeridoo player William Barton

The Australian Chamber Orchestra is bringing a digital residency to the Barbican from 1-3 December. In light of the travel restrictions between Australia and the UK, the ensemble will present three pre-recorded online concerts in place of what would have been its third residency at Milton Court.

The first concert, on 1 December, brings together the music of Penderecki, Szymanowski, Lutosławski, Jonny Greenwood, Sufjan Stevens and Bryce Dessner. This concert will be available on the Barbican’s website for a month.

On 2 December, composer and didgeridoo player William Barton will join the orchestra in a performance of his own work Didge Fusion.

The residency will end on 3 December with a live performance recording of the 2017 documentary film Mountain, which is now available on Netflix with narration by actor Willem Dafoe. The orchestra provided the orchestral score for the film itself. Unlike the other two concerts, this recording will only be available for two days.

All three concerts will be available on the Barbican’s website, free of charge, with accompanying podcasts, playlists and videos.