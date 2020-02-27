Accessibility Links

Author Dan Brown writes symphony to accompany his first children’s book

Dan Brown announces debut picture book with accompanying orchestral score

Dan Brown, best known for his thriller novel The Da Vinci Code, is set to publish his first illustrated children’s novel, Wild Symphony, with accompanying orchestral music composed by Brown himself.

Brown is in fact a trained musician, finding inspiration from works such as Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, Saint-Saëns’s The Carnival of the Animals and Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.

The story follows a Maestro Mouse, who meets with a number of animal friends, including a ‘dancing bear’ and ‘clumsy kitten.’ Each animal is accompanied by one piece of music. It features music produced by Bob Lord, performed by the Zagreb Festival Orchestra.

Performances have been planned for almost 50 orchestras in dozens of countries worldwide who will perform the piece live in concert.

The printed music will be published by Boosey & Hawkes in September, along with the book.

