  3. BBC launches Young Composer 2020 competition

The BBC calls on young musicians to enter the BBC Young Composer competition 2020

This year’s BBC Young Composer Competition has been launched. Aimed at young musicians aged 12 to 18, winners are given the opportunity for their piece to be performed and broadcasted in concert at the 2021 BBC Proms.

The annual competition has launched countless musical careers since its inception in 1998. Composers from the BBC Young Composer alumni include Grace-Evangeline Mason, Alex Woolf, Sarah Jenkins and Alexia Sloane. Following the competition, their works have been commissioned by BBC Radio 3, BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC PromsSarah Jenkins, for example, had her latest work, And the Sun Stood Still, commissioned and premiered by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by Bramwell Tovey at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in December, 2018. 

Chosen panel judges for this year include Shiva Feshareki, Errollyn Wallen and Matthew Kaner as well as director of the BBC Proms, David Pickard. More panellists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Discover rules and how to enter at www.bbc.co.uk/youngcomposer

Entries close on Thursday 11 June 2020, 5pm.

