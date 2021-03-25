BBC to double investment in arts and music on BBC Two

The BBC has announced a series of new commissions as part of its drive to grow its and arts and music offerings. Investment in arts and music on BBC Two will be doubled over the next two years, with up to eight major boxset series created for BBC iPlayer each year.

The commissions announced so far include a series of new opera productions; profiles and biographies on Daniel Barenboim and Delia Derbyshire; a documentary about the children at the Royal Ballet school in Richmond; and a documentary exploring the history of creativity featuring leading UK artists and historian Mary Beard.

The new opera productions will include Poulenc’s La voix humaine from the Royal Opera House starring Danielle de Niese, and Britten’s Turn of the Screw, with John Wilson conducting the Sinfonia of London at Wilton’s Music Hall.

The semi-final and grand final of BBC Young Musician of the Year 2020 has also been given a new broadcast date in May, after it was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. BBC Cardiff Singer of the World is set to take place in June, with the Leeds International Piano Competition following in September.

On Easter Saturday, audiences can expect a TV performance of Handel’s Messiah with the English National Opera.

The BBC is yet to confirm what shape this year’s Proms season will take, but it has said it ‘will return this summer across BBC TV, radio and online.’