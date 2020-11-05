Accessibility Links

BBC Two to broadcast new performance of Mozart’s Requiem from the English National Opera

English National Opera's performance of Mozart's Requiem will be broadcast on Saturday 14 November, presented by soprano Danielle De Niese and recorded during lockdown

BBC Two will broadcast a performance of Mozart’s Requiem from the London Coliseum, presented by soprano Danielle De Niese and featuring a line-up of soloists including Elizabeth Llewellyn, Sarah Connolly, Ed Lyon and Gerald Finley. The English National Opera Chorus and Orchestra will be led by conductor Mark Wigglesworth in this performance staged during the second UK lockdown.

The performance was due to take place in front of a live audience, but the recent restrictions across the UK have meant that it will now be staged for TV broadcast instead.

The performance will be broadcast on Saturday 14 November at 7pm.

