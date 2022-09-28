As we mentioned already on our site, the 2022 instalment of the hugely popular BBC Young Musician competition is on the horizon.

This biennial young talent showcase is always a treat: a chance to catch the classical music stars of tomorrow, playing some of the great pieces from the repertoire in performances of astonishing verve and virtuosity.

The biennial competition has been celebrating up-and-coming musical talents from across the UK for five decades. During that time, it has launched the careers of performers including Nicola Benedetti, Laura van der Heijden, Mark Simpson and Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

So how can you watch or hear the competition, and get a first glimpse of these emerging talents, from the comfort of your own home?

The BBC has announced the broadcast schedule for this year's Young Musician competition - both for the category finals, for each instrument category (strings, woodwind etcetera) and for the Grand Final itself.

The BBC Young Musician Grand Final, recorded at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on Thursday 29 September, is scheduled for broadcast on BBC Four and BBC Radio 3 on Sunday 9 October, with a presenting team featuring Jess Gillam, Alexis Ffrench and BBC Young Musician regular Josie d’Arby. As we write, tickets to the performance and recording at Bridgewater Hall on Thursday 29 September are still available.

BBC Young Musician 2022: how to watch, listen, or catch up later

Watch

You can watch highlights from the various category finals on BBC Four at the following dates and times:

Strings Category Final - Highlights: Sunday 2 October, 7pm

Woodwind Category Final – Highlights: Monday 3 October, 7pm

Brass Category Final – Highlights: Tuesday 4 October, 7pm

Percussion Category Final – Highlights: Wednesday 5 October, 7pm

Keyboard Category Final – Highlights: Thursday 6 October, 7pm

BBC Young Musician 2022 Grand Final: Sunday 9 October

Listen

You can also listen to highlights from BBC Young Musician 2022 on BBC Radio 3. Highlights from the various category finals will be broadcast on the station's Lunchtime Concert slot (1-2.30pm). They will be broadcast in the following order:

Strings and Percussion Finals - Highlights: Tuesday 4 October

Woodwind and Percussion Finals - Highlights: Wednesday 5 October

Brass and Percussion Finals - Highlights: Thursday 6 October

Keyboard and Percussion Finals - Highlights: Friday 7 October

BBC Young Musician 2022 Grand Final: Sunday 9 October, 7-10pm

Catch up later

If you can't get to the TV on the nights in question, don't worry. The BBC Four performances above will be available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days from their original tranmsmission date.