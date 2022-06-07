British conductor Bertie Baigent wins inaugural International Rotterdam Conducting Competition
Baigent, who also won the Classical Music and Great Symphonic Works categories, was recently appointed assistant conductor with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
The inaugural International Conducting Competition in Rotterdam has come to an end, with first prize - The Grand Prix of €15,000 for the Best Allrounder - going to the 27-year-old British conductor and composer Bertie Baigent.
A graduate from Cambridge University and the Royal Academy of Music, Baigent was appointed assistant conductor with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in February this year.
Proms Open Air Concert: €7,500
Winner: Martijn Dendievel
Contemporary Music: €7,500
Winner: Chloe Rooke
Classical Music: €7,500
Winner: Bertie Baigent
Opera: €7,500
Winner: Luis Toro Araya
Great Symphonic Works: €7,500
Winner: Bertie Baigent
Both the audience in the hall and the thousands of online viewers worldwide were able to vote for their favourite conductor for the Kersjes Audience Award, of €10,000, which went to the 27-year-old Chilean conductor Luis Toro Araya.
The competition consisted of five rounds with different orchestras and themes, from classical to contemporary, from opera to large symphonic works, with the conductors directing various orchestras and ensembles in various locations. In addition to the evening concerts, the public could see the conductors at work during rehearsals live in the hall as well as through livestreams.
Sitting on the jury were more than 25 renowned conductors, including Lahav Shani, Karina Canellakis, Ton Koopman, Sophie de Lint, Anja Bihlmaier and Ed Spanjaard.
Commenting on the competition, jury chair Ara Guzelimian said: ''True to music itself, the ICCR gives these young conductors the gift of time.'
