CBBC to present week of classical music programmes by BBC Ten Pieces
As part of CBBC’s ‘Get Creative Week’, BBC Ten Pieces will host a week of classical music programmes for 7-14 year olds
Published:
CBBC is set to host a week of classical music programming as part of the BBC Ten Pieces scheme. Music by composers including Ravi Shankar, Hans Zimmer, Bacewicz, Brahms and Gershwin.
Each day will explore a different theme, from Nature and Home to Around the World, Dance and Back in Time. Many of the pieces that will be featured in the programmes will have been featured in previous iterations of the BBC Ten Pieces programme.
The week of classical music on CBBC will start on 24 May. Full schedule below.
Monday 24 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Nature
- Hans Zimmer: Earth
- Vivaldi: ‘Winter’ from ‘The Four Seasons’, Allegro non molto (1st mvt)
- Mason Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology – Sprite; A Bao A Qu
Tuesday 25 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Home
- Kerry Andrew: No Place Like
- Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (excerpt)
Wednesday 26 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Around the World
- Ravi Shankar: Symphony finale (excerpt)
- Bacewicz: Overture
- Copeland: Hoe Down
Thursday 27 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Dance
- Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in E minor (3rd mvt)
- Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor
Friday 28 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Back in Time
- Purcell: Abdelazer – Rondeau
- Derbyshire: Doctor Who theme (original theme by Ron Grainer)
- Orff: Carmina Burana ‘O fortuna’