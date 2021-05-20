Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CBBC to present week of classical music programmes by BBC Ten Pieces

CBBC to present week of classical music programmes by BBC Ten Pieces

As part of CBBC’s ‘Get Creative Week’, BBC Ten Pieces will host a week of classical music programmes for 7-14 year olds

cbbc-apps-hero-image

Published:

CBBC is set to host a week of classical music programming as part of the BBC Ten Pieces scheme. Music by composers including Ravi Shankar, Hans Zimmer, Bacewicz, Brahms and Gershwin.

Advertisement

Each day will explore a different theme, from Nature and Home to Around the World, Dance and Back in Time. Many of the pieces that will be featured in the programmes will have been featured in previous iterations of the BBC Ten Pieces programme.

The week of classical music on CBBC will start on 24 May. Full schedule below.

Monday 24 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Nature 

  • Hans Zimmer: Earth
  • Vivaldi: ‘Winter’ from ‘The Four Seasons’, Allegro non molto (1st mvt)
  • Mason Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology – Sprite; A Bao A Qu

Tuesday 25 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Home 

  • Kerry Andrew: No Place Like
  • Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (excerpt)

Wednesday 26 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Around the World 

  • Ravi Shankar: Symphony finale (excerpt)
  • Bacewicz: Overture
  • Copeland: Hoe Down

Thursday 27 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Dance

  • Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in E minor (3rd mvt)
  • Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor

Friday 28 May, 10.15am
Ten Pieces: Back in Time 

Advertisement
  • Purcell: Abdelazer – Rondeau
  • Derbyshire: Doctor Who theme (original theme by Ron Grainer)
  • Orff: Carmina Burana ‘O fortuna’
Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

The classical music concerts and festivals going ahead this summer in the UK

The best classical music festivals and summer operas taking place in the UK this year

Hans Christian Andersen: how did his tales inspire composers?

Hans Christian Andersen: how did his tales inspire composers?

Pianist Vikingur Olafsson

Víkingur Ólafsson: the brilliance of the Icelandic pianist’s Bach interpretations

Screen Shot 2020-11-11 at 15.14.29

Debussy for beginners: the best Debussy recordings to introduce to classical music newcomers