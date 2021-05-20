CBBC to present week of classical music programmes by BBC Ten Pieces

CBBC is set to host a week of classical music programming as part of the BBC Ten Pieces scheme. Music by composers including Ravi Shankar, Hans Zimmer, Bacewicz, Brahms and Gershwin.

Each day will explore a different theme, from Nature and Home to Around the World, Dance and Back in Time. Many of the pieces that will be featured in the programmes will have been featured in previous iterations of the BBC Ten Pieces programme.

The week of classical music on CBBC will start on 24 May. Full schedule below.

Monday 24 May, 10.15am

Ten Pieces: Nature

Hans Zimmer: Earth

Vivaldi: ‘Winter’ from ‘The Four Seasons’, Allegro non molto (1st mvt)

Mason Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology – Sprite; A Bao A Qu

Tuesday 25 May, 10.15am

Ten Pieces: Home

Kerry Andrew: No Place Like

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (excerpt)

Wednesday 26 May, 10.15am

Ten Pieces: Around the World

Ravi Shankar: Symphony finale (excerpt)

Bacewicz: Overture

Copeland: Hoe Down

Thursday 27 May, 10.15am

Ten Pieces: Dance

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in E minor (3rd mvt)

Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor

Friday 28 May, 10.15am

Ten Pieces: Back in Time

