Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Composer Anthony Payne dies, aged 84

Composer Anthony Payne dies, aged 84

The celebrated British composer dies just one month after his wife, soprano Jane Manning

anthony_payne

Published:

British composer Anthony Payne has died, aged 84. The news comes almost exactly one month after his wife, soprano Jane Manning, also died. ‘They were inseparable in life, and I suppose it’s not a surprise that he would follow her so soon after,’ said composer Colin Matthew on BBC Radio 3’s programme In Tune on Friday, following the announcement.

Advertisement

As well as composing many of his own works, Payne was commissioned by the BBC Proms to complete Elgar‘s unfinished Third Symphony in 1998. Payne worked with fellow composer Colin Matthews on the project, who says it took about five years to complete.

It wasn’t the only time Payne wrote music with a connection to Elgar, having also written a Pomp and Circumstance March in the style of the 20th-century British composer for the 2005 BBC Proms.

Payne often wrote for and performed with his wife Jane Manning. Together, they formed the ensemble Jane’s Minstrels in 1988 and performed works by Purcell, Elgar, Bridge, Grainger, Webern and Schoenberg.

Advertisement

As well as composing, Payne was also a known musicologist and writer, having written books about Schoenberg and Bridge.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Soprano Jane Manning

Soprano Jane Manning dies, aged 82

2016 BBC Young Musician finalists with 2004 winner Nicola Benedetti

Winners of BBC Young Musician: all the winners and runners-up from the history of the competition

Tasmin Little

Which is your favourite Ralph Vaughan Williams work?

BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall

Six of the best: BBC Proms world premieres