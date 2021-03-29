BBC Proms announce dates for 2021 season

The BBC Proms has announced that it will run from Friday 30 July to Saturday 11 September at the Royal Albert Hall, with additional coverage on BBC Radio 3, BBC TV and online.

Advertisement

‘We hope to welcome live audiences back to our glorious home this summer, in line with government guidance,’ says a statement from the BBC Proms.

The Royal Albert Hall marks its 150th birthday today.

Advertisement

Last year’s Proms season predominantly took place online with a series of reruns of previous concerts. The last fortnight of the season took place in the Royal Albert Hall, with no audience.