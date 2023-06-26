BBC Radio 3, Royal College of Music and the National Centre for Early Music have announced the UK-based quintet Ensemble Augelletti as the New Generation Baroque Ensemble for 2023-25.

Advertisement

Launched in 2021 with five-piece Ensemble Molière as the first ever recipient, the New Generation Baroque Ensemble scheme aims to showcase and nurture exceptional UK-based groups working in the Baroque music sphere, as they take the first steps in their careers. It supports them to reach the next level of professionalism and artistry over a two-year period, using the range of expertise, performance and recording opportunities available through each of the partner organisations.

Founded in 2019, Ensemble Augelletti (Ellen Bundy, violin; Toby Carr, lutes; Carina Drury, cello; Olwen Foulkes, recorders; Benedict Williams, keyboards) has performed at several UK arts festivals, including London, Brighton, and York Early Music Festivals. They were finalists of the York International Young Artists Competition in 2022 and winners of the Festival Barocco Alessandro Stradella Young Artist Competition in Italy in 2019.

Their debut CD of trio sonatas, The library of a Prussian Princess, was released on Barn Cottage Records in February 2022. Exploring the work of the pioneering composer, organist, patron and collector Anna Amalia, Princess of Prussia, Abbess of Quedlinburg, and sister of Frederick the Great, the disc also featured sonatas by CPE and JS Bach, Handel, Corelli and Geminiani.

The group was chosen to become the second ever New Generation Baroque Ensemble through a non-competitive process. They can now build on their early success through a development programme of residencies at the RCM and NCEM and a regular presence on BBC Radio 3.

BBC Radio 3’s Early Music Show (also on BBC Sounds) featured Ensemble Augelletti on Sunday 25 June (2pm) in the first of a series of regular updates and performances with the group.

Sam Jackson, BBC Radio 3 controller, says: 'It is a privilege for Radio 3 to partner with the Royal College of Music and the National Centre for Early Music in forming this exciting relationship with Ensemble Augelletti. We are delighted to welcome the group to Radio 3’s New Generation family of young talent, following in the footsteps of Ensemble Molière.

'I look forward to witnessing their development over the next two years, and to the performances they will create for us all to enjoy – both live in concert and on BBC Radio 3.'

Advertisement

Ensemble Augelletti says: 'We are delighted to become the next New Generation Baroque Ensemble and very excited to have this wonderful opportunity to work in collaboration with RCM, NCEM and BBC Radio 3. The live concerts, broadcasts, and other experiences offered by the scheme will be invaluable in helping Ensemble Augelletti form the next chapter of our journey, and we are so thankful to the NGBE team for their support!'