Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fang Zhang becomes second percussion winner in BBC Young Musician history

Fang Zhang becomes second percussion winner in BBC Young Musician history

The 17-year-old percussionist from Chetham's School of Music follows in the footsteps of Adrian Spillett, who became the first – and most recent – percussionist to win BBC Young Musician in 1998

EMBARGOED EMBARGOED EMBARGOED EDITORIAL USE ONLY Fang Zhang is announces as the winner during the BBC Young Musician Grand Final at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Published:

Fang Zhang has become the second percussionist to ever win BBC Young Musician, the last of which was Adrian Spillett who won the competition in 1998.

Advertisement

BBC Young Musician has helped launch the careers of dozens of leading musicians, including cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violinist Nicola Benedetti and clarinettist Mark Simpson – but very few percussionists have ever taken home the top prize. Colin Currie is one of the most famous percussionists to ever take part in the competition, but he lost out to cellist Natalie Clein in 1994.

BBC Young Musician has taken place every second year since 1978, but last year’s iteration had to be paused halfway through because of the coronavirus pandemic. The semi final was filmed in March 2020 before the start of lockdown, but its broadcast was delayed until this weekend. The grand final was filmed as soon as lockdown was lifted in April this year and was broadcast tonight on BBC Four.

Percussionist Fang Zhang – born in China and a recent student at Chetham’s Music School in Manchester – was up against French horn player Annemarie Federle and oboist Ewan Millar in tonight’s grand final. Each musician played a concerto of their choice, accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic and conducted by Mark Wigglesworth. Zhang played Prism Rhapsody, a marimba concerto by Japanese composer Keiko Abe.

Fang_BBCYoungMusicianEdit_03

The grand final judging pal was chaired by Saffron Hall’s chief executive Angela Dixon, who was joined by clarinettist Mark Simpson, composer Errollyn Wallen, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales’s principal conductor Ryan Bancroft and experimental composer and turntablist Shiva Feshareki.

Of Zhang’s performance, Angela Dixon said ‘Fang chose to perform on a single instrument, the marimba, but elicited a kaleidoscope of colours and expression from it that deeply moved the jury and presenters. It was a privilege to be one of the few people to hear his performance live.’

The socially distanced grand final took place without an audience at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

Advertisement

Find more details on Fang Zhang and all this year’s semi and grand finalists here.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

MFcBRIANTARR09-0278-d3179ca-d3179ca.jpg

Russian soprano takes Cardiff trophy

Relay run for Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Hebrides, Scotland

Carvings unlock secret of earliest written Scottish music

XMAS_cd_cover_rgb2-8781c9a-6a4d429.jpg

Hear a clip from this month’s cover CD!