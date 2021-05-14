Inside No. 9 to dedicate episode to the Last Night of the Proms

The sixth series of BBC’s dark comedy drama Inside No. 9 is currently underway on BBC Two, with an upcoming episode dedicated to the Last Night of the Proms.

‘We’ve got an episode which is set around the Last Night of the Proms,’ writer Reece Shearsmith told Lauren Laverne on her programme on BBC Radio 6. ‘Music is involved in that, and it’s a big aspect.’

Each episode of the programme has a new cast, with actors confirmed for this series including Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones).

The filming on season six of Inside No. 9 wrapped in late January, after production was forced to come to a halt last March because of the lockdown. The programme has already been commissioned for an additional seventh series.

The running order for this season of Inside No. 9 has not yet been released, but we will update with any further details when they are made available.