  3. Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall available to stream on BritBox this month
Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall available to stream on BritBox this month

From 7 December, Katherine Jenkins is joined by bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, tenor Alberto Urso and actor Bill Nighy at a Christmas special from London's Royal Albert Hall

BritBox has announced that Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall will be available on the streaming service from 7 December.

Katherine Jenkins will perform Christmas carols and other festive favourites from London’s Royal Albert Hall. She will be joined by bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, tenor Alberto Urso, English National Ballet lead principal Erina Takahasi and actors Vanessa Redgrave and Bill Nighy.

To watch Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall, subscriptions to BritBox are available for £5.99 a month. 

