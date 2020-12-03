Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall available to stream on BritBox this month

BritBox has announced that Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall will be available on the streaming service from 7 December.

Katherine Jenkins will perform Christmas carols and other festive favourites from London’s Royal Albert Hall. She will be joined by bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, tenor Alberto Urso, English National Ballet lead principal Erina Takahasi and actors Vanessa Redgrave and Bill Nighy.

To watch Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall, subscriptions to BritBox are available for £5.99 a month.