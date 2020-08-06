Laura Marling and Benjamin Grosvenor to join 2020 BBC Proms live line-up

The BBC Proms has announced a tranche of performers to join the line-up for its live series this summer, taking place in the Royal Albert Hall.

British singer-songwriter Laura Marling will join string orchestra 12 Ensemble at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 6 September. Marling recently received her fourth Mercury Prize nomination for her album Song for Our Daughter, which she will be performing tracks from at this year’s Proms, as well as new string arrangements of her work by producer Rob Moose.

Marling’s concert will be broadcast live on both BBC Radio 3 and BBC Four, as well as being recorded for future broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music.

British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor is set to join the Philharmonic Orchestra under its principal conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, who is profiled in next month’s issue of BBC Music Magazine – on sale 3 September. They will perform together on Wednesday 9 September.

Also on the list of new artists are organist Jonathan Scott, who will present a recital of popular organ works on Saturday 29 August, and the London Sinfonietta, performing a programme of contemporary works on Tuesday 1 September.

Joining Marling and Grosvenor will be a raft of previously announced artists including violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, pianists Mitsuko Uchida and Stephen Hough, sitar player Anoushka Shankar and conductor Simon Rattle.

Additional TV broadcasts of Late Night Proms from previous years have also been announced, including the 2015 BBC Radio 1Xtra Prom which featured Stormzy and Wretch 32 alongside Jules Buckley and the Metropole Orkest (7 August). We will be updating our Proms on TV listings guide as further broadcasts are announced.

The two-week series of live Proms will take place from Friday 28 August to Saturday 12 September, following a six-week run of archive Proms broadcasts on Radio 3 and BBC Four.