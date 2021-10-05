Accessibility Links

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ trailer and first single revealed ahead of its Netflix release

The autobiographical movie musical about the Rent creator Jonathan Larson is Lin-Manuel Miranda's first outing as a feature film director

tick, tick...BOOM! (L-R) ANDREW GARFIELD as JONATHAN LARSON, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA (DIRECTOR - PRODUCER) in tick, tick...BOOM!. Cr. MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021

Published:

The first single from tick, tick… BOOM!, Netflix’s latest movie musical, has now been released, with Andrew Garfield singing the protagonist role of Jonathan Larson.

The autobiographical film pivots around the character of Larson, the creator behind the highly successful musical Rent, first performed on Broadway in 1994. The musical was loosely based on Puccini’s opera La bohème.

This new Netflix musical adaptation is the directorial debut for musical theatre legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton and In the Heights

tick, tick...BOOM! (L-R) ANDREW GARFIELD as JONATHAN LARSON in tick, tick...BOOM!. Cr. MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021
Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson

The first track to be released is ’30/90′, performed by Andrew Garfield with accompanying vocals from the film’s other lead actors including Joshua Henry and Vanessa Hudgens, who may be familiar to movie musical fans as the star of the High School Musical series.

tick, tick...BOOM! (L-R) VANESSA HUDGENS as KARESSA in tick, tick...BOOM!. Cr. MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021
Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa

The track is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, or you can download it now from iTunes.

If it tickles your fancy, you can download or stream the rest of the soundtrack from Friday 12 November, the same day the film is released in UK cinemas. It lands on Netflix the following week.

Released alongside the first single is the full-length trailer for the film.

tick, tick...BOOM! (L-R) ANDREW GARFIELD as JONATHAN LARSON, ROBIN DE JESUS as MICHAEL in tick, tick...BOOM!. Cr. MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021
tick, tick...BOOM! (L-R) JOSHUA HENRY as ROGER in tick, tick...BOOM!. Cr. MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021
tick, tick...BOOM! (L-R) ROBIN DE JESUS as MICHAEL, MJ RODRIGUEZ as CAROLYN, BEN LEVI ROSS as FREDDY as FREDDY in tick, tick...BOOM!. Cr. MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021
tick, tick...BOOM! (L-R) ANDREW GARFIELD as JONATHAN LARSON in tick, tick...BOOM!. Cr. MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021

