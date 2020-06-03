Royal Opera violinist curates album for Help Musicians UK during lockdown

With most freelance musicians having lost work during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, London-based violinist Amelia Conway-Jones has started the Musicians for Musicians fundraising campaign, with all proceeds going to Help Musicians. The project has already raised nearly £16,000.

The fundraising campaign will culminate in an album featuring tracks from a wide range of musical genres and disciplines. ‘Musicians for Musicians: Many Voices on a Theme of Isolation’ will feature contributions from violinists Madeleine Mitchell and Fenella Humphreys. Joining them will be artists from the worlds of folk, rock, world music, electronic, jazz and hip-hop.

Half the album’s proceeds will go to the performing artists, and the other half to Help Musicians.

Nearly all the tracks have been recorded for the album by the artists in their respective homes, with bands recording their parts separately and mixing them together.

Amelia Conway-Jones is a violinist with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, and has also worked with the Philharmonic Orchestra and London Philharmonic Orchestra.