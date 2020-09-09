Accessibility Links

Winners of BBC Young Composer 2020 announced

BBC Young Composer has revealed the winners of this year's competition, with six composers ranging from the age of 12 to 18

Six composers from a range of musical disciplines have been named as the winners of this year’s BBC Young Composer competition.

The winning composers wrote across a range of musical genres and traditions, from electronic and pop to contemporary classical and orchestral film music.

All six winners will work with a mentor composer on a project with the BBC Concert Orchestra, who will later go on to perform and broadcast the composers’ concerts at the 2021 BBC Proms.

Previous winners of the competition include Mark Simpson and Shiva Feshareki, both of whom are now successful professional conductors.

The judging panel for this year’s competition included composers Shiva Feshareki, Errollyn Wallen, Sarah Freestone, Matthew Kaner, Jason Singh, Kate Whitley, Joanna Lee and director of the BBC Proms David Pickard.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Lower Juniors (12 – 14 years)                                    

  • Zac Pile – Voice
  • Matty Oxtoby – Les cimes des montagnes

Upper Juniors (15 – 16 years)

  • Edward Atkin – What were you wearing?
  • Rowena Jones – Spring2020

 

Seniors (17 – 18 years)                  

  • Jasmine Morris – Sirens for harp and orchestra
  • Gregory May – Toye
