A new way of doing classical The label is celebrating its achievements in a spectacular live-streamed concert on 11 June, showcasing one of the label's most outstanding artists, Artur Pizarro. The concert takes place at their new recording studio and events space, The Spheres, based in Montesilvano, in the Abruzzo region of Italy. Anderson says: ‘We look forward to welcoming our artists, association members and press to celebrate music-making, the road travelled thus far, and to enjoy the pianism of one of our most talented artists.’ The Spheres has been described by important figures in the Italian music scene as the best studio in Italy for classical recording and provides the perfect backdrop to celebrate the work and artistic achievements of Odradek over the last decade.