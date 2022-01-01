|
Odradek Records celebrates 10 years
Odradek isn’t your typical record label. Here’s why it’s celebrating 10 years of putting the artists in charge.
Music without obstacles
10 years and nearly 200 releases ago, Otradek Records founder John Anderson embarked on a journey to change how the classical music industry does things. His aim? To put the artists in control of their music without placing any barriers in their way.
Anderson opposed the idea of running a record label ‘centred on just a few big names’ and wanted to offer the opportunity for artists to record and release music without any constraints. Since 2012, Odradek has gone on to attract an eclectic group of artists and produce some truly outstanding classical, jazz and world music.
A new way of doing classical
TThe creative vision behind Odradek proposes a totally new way of producing classical music. Anderson set out to create a ‘utopia’ for classical musicians in the form of an artist-controlled and non-profit cooperative and this is exactly what he achieved. The process for selecting artists even epitomises the ethos of Odradek, with a blind judging platform used to determine any potential new talent coming in.
This means that the Odradek catalogue is based purely on outstanding musicality rather than image, publicity or background. Essentially, any talented artist has the chance to record music with the label which is very fortunate because, after 10 years of success, Odradek certainly shows no signs of slowing down.
Great artists, fresh repertoires and a wonderful recording studio
The label is celebrating its achievements in a spectacular live-streamed concert on 11 June, showcasing one of the label's most outstanding artists, Artur Pizarro. The concert takes place at their new recording studio and events space, The Spheres, based in Montesilvano, in the Abruzzo region of Italy.
Anderson says: ‘We look forward to welcoming our artists, association members and press to celebrate music-making, the road travelled thus far, and to enjoy the pianism of one of our most talented artists.’ The Spheres has been described by important figures in the Italian music scene as the best studio in Italy for classical recording and provides the perfect backdrop to celebrate the work and artistic achievements of Odradek over the last decade.
Odradek Records represents hundreds of musicians worldwide and in its first decade has truly established a new way to produce and enjoy classical music.
