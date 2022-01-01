BBC Music | Ravinia Festival Listings
Ravinia Festival is back with Chicago Symphony Orchestra in their summer residency
North America's oldest outdoor music festival announces programming for summer 2022 with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
The internationally renowned Ravinia Festival welcomes guests back this year to enjoy its summer lineup of more than 100 concerts running from 20 May to 18 September. At the enchanting Highland Park, Illinois, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will once again perform a six-week summer residency. This will feature 15 programmes, 7 of them led by Marin Alsop, chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival.
All concerts listed below can be booked from 4 May, so take a look at what’s coming up!
15 July, 8:00pm
Opening night for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra features accomplished pianist Stewart Goodyear in works by Julia Perry, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky joined by Marin Alsop. Goodyear has performed alongside and been commissioned by many of the major orchestras and chamber music organisations around the world.
16 July, 7.30pm
The Marcus Roberts Trio presents Rhapsody in D with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. This jazz/classical programme showcases esteemed pianist and composer Marcus Roberts along with Marin Alsop conducting Dvořák’s ‘New World’ Symphony.
17 July, 5.00pm
Marin Alsop and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra take their audience on a mountainous journey from the comfort of their picnic blankets with Alpine and Pastoral Symphonies. This performance includes Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony and Strauss’s An Alpine Symphony. The show also features projected images to conjure up the ambience of the pastoral landscape.
22 July, 8.00pm
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop will be performing A German Requiem, considered some of Brahms’s most evocative music. They will also be joined by the Chicago Symphony Chorus alongside the exceptional soprano Yeree Suh and baritone Matthias Goerne.
24 July, 6.00pm
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Tony and Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and actor Leslie Odom Jr. for an evening filled with his signature Broadway, film and original music. This performance is a part of the annual Gala fundraiser event for Ravinia's Reach Teach Play education programme. Benefactor tickets include premium concert seating, pre-concert cocktails and dinner.
29 July, 8.00pm
Current Taki Alsop conducting fellow Anna Duczmal-Mróz and alumnae Laura Jackson and Jeri Lynne Johnson will make their Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts. They are joining Marin Alsop in a programme featuring Michael Daugherty’s Time Machine (for three conductors) and Chicago Symphony Orchestra resident composer Jessie Montgomery’s Source Code. This performance is a part of the Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship 20th Anniversary Celebration.
30 July, 7.30pm
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Marin Alsop and the Chicago Symphony Chorus are to perform Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Kaddish’ Symphony, a work examining the essential, eternal questions of humanity. This performance is a part of the festival's Breaking Barriers series, a new programme that celebrates the diverse artists and leaders in the vanguard of classical music today and for future generations.
3 August, 8.00pm
Conductor-pianist Wayne Marshall joins the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to perform a tribute to American theatre with a suite from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess and Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. This will be Marshall’s Ravinia and Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts.
5 August, 8.00pm
As a part of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s residency, they will be joined by Carlos Miguel Prieto, considered the leading Mexican conductor. Prieto is joined by award-winning pianist Conrad Tao for a spellbinding performance, Invenciones de México y Vasco. This will feature the regional premiere of Téenek by Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz and Tao’s Chicago Symphony Orchestra debut performance of Basque-inspired music.
7 August, 5.00pm
Conceived by actor and director Rob Lindley, this performance is a celebration of the letters, mentorship, and music of Stephen Sondheim, regarded as one of the most important figures in 20th-century musical theatre. Lindley honours the legacy of the Broadway legend alongside Brian Stokes Mitchell, Heather Headley, Alexandra Billings, and more featured vocalists in an uplifting performance.
11 August, 7.00pm - 13 August, 1.00pm
Mozart's dramma giocoso Don Giovanni conducted by James Conlon stars baritone Lucas Meachem as the devilish Don and bass-baritone Craig Colclough as Leporello. This performance will also feature soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen as Donna Anna in her Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Ravinia debuts.
12 August, 7.00pm - 14 August, 1.00pm
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will be joined by conductor James Conlon for Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito, a story of jealousy and subversion in ancient Rome. This version features tenor Matthew Polenzani as Tito and soprano Guangqun Yu as Vitellia, making her Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Ravinia debuts.
18 August, 8.00pm
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will be accompanied by conductor Peter Oundjian and violinist Itzhak Perlman for a programme including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade for Orchestra, Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition (in Maurice Ravel’s inimitable orchestration).
19 August, 8.00pm
Relive family favourites from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, and Little Shop of Horrors in a special salute to the musical mastermind of the Disney renaissance, Alan Menken.
21 August, 5.00pm
Join guest conductor Emil de Cou for Ravinia's annual all-Tchaikovsky event, with violinist Inmo Yang making his Chicago Symphony Orchestra debut. This performance is to feature the 1812 Overture with cannons, as well as the ‘Battle of Poltava’ and ‘Cossack Dance’ (Hopak) from Mazeppa.
