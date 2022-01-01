|
Greatness is growing at the speed of sound
This summer, Ravinia present the first-ever Breaking Barriers Festival. Under the direction of newly extended Ravinia Chief Conductor Marin Alsop, this year’s festival will honour the diverse women artists and leaders at the forefront of classical music. Taking place July 29th–31st, the festival is an occasion to not only commemorate the work of trailblazing conductors but also to celebrate some of the most exceptional women on the podium, past and present.