Ravinia presents Breaking Barriers: Women on the Podium Ravinia chief conductor Marin Alsop curates the inaugural Breaking Barriers festival - celebrating inspiring and innovative women. Greatness is growing at the speed of sound This summer, Ravinia present the first-ever Breaking Barriers Festival. Under the direction of newly extended Ravinia Chief Conductor Marin Alsop, this year’s festival will honour the diverse women artists and leaders at the forefront of classical music. Taking place July 29th–31st, the festival is an occasion to not only commemorate the work of trailblazing conductors but also to celebrate some of the most exceptional women on the podium, past and present. Tickets available now A celebration of renowned women conductors Curator Marin Alsop is a huge advocate for change within the classical music industry and one of the most active industry leaders in elevating under-represented artists. The weekend of Breaking Barriers is an occasion that will highlight some of the most important work by exceptional women conductors. This includes a panel discussion moderated by writer and former classical music critic Wynne Delacoma and several honours including a celebration of the legendary conductor Margaret Hillis, and a tribute to Alsop’s long-time mentor, the legendary Leonard Bernstein. Tickets available now Taki Alsop fellows in concert with Marin Breaking Barriers will also feature three main-stage Ravinia concerts and a program packed full of events planned for each day of the festival. This will include panel discussions, masterclasses and a screening of The Conductor, a film chronicling the life and professional achievements of Marin Alsop. Breaking Barriers is also going to be partnering with the prestigious Taki Alsop Fellowship to celebrate its 20th anniversary with current and past winners of the Taki Alsop award. Breaking Barriers tickets are available now.