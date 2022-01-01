Ravinia Festival is back with Chicago Symphony Orchestra in their summer residency

North America's oldest outdoor music festival announces programming for summer 2022 with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

The internationally renowned Ravinia Festival welcomes guests back this year to enjoy its summer lineup of more than 100 concerts running from 20 May to 18 September. At the enchanting Highland Park, Illinois venue, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will once again perform a six-week summer residency. This will feature 15 programmes, 7 of them led by Marin Alsop, chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival.

All concerts listed below can be booked from 4 May, so take a look at what’s coming up!