Cesare Siepi performs arias by Mozart, Verdi, Gomes, Meyerbeer, Halévy, Ponchielli & Boito

COMPOSERS: Gomes,Halévy,Meyerbeer,Mozart,Ponchielli & Boito,Verdi
LABELS: Eloquence
ALBUM TITLE: The Voice of Cesare Siepi
WORKS: Arias by Mozart, Verdi, Gomes, Meyerbeer, Halévy, Ponchielli & Boito Vienna Philharmonic/E Kleiber, Krips etc
PERFORMER: Vienna Philharmonic/E Kleiber, Krips etc
CATALOGUE NO: 482 0113 (1955)

The greatest Italian basso cantante of the 1950s and 1960s here displays richly muscular tone and dramatic power to eclipse most modern rivals.

Michael Scott-Rohan

