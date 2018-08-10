Cesare Siepi performs arias by Mozart, Verdi, Gomes, Meyerbeer, Halévy, Ponchielli & Boito

COMPOSERS: Gomes,Halévy,Meyerbeer,Mozart,Ponchielli & Boito,Verdi

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: The Voice of Cesare Siepi

WORKS: Arias by Mozart, Verdi, Gomes, Meyerbeer, Halévy, Ponchielli & Boito Vienna Philharmonic/E Kleiber, Krips etc

PERFORMER: Vienna Philharmonic/E Kleiber, Krips etc

CATALOGUE NO: 482 0113 (1955)

Advertisement

The greatest Italian basso cantante of the 1950s and 1960s here displays richly muscular tone and dramatic power to eclipse most modern rivals.

Michael Scott-Rohan