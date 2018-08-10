Cesare Siepi performs arias by Mozart, Verdi, Gomes, Meyerbeer, Halévy, Ponchielli & Boito
The greatest Italian basso cantante of the 1950s and 1960s here displays richly muscular tone and dramatic power to eclipse most modern rivals.
Michael Scott-Rohan