Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos 2, 4 & 9

Beethoven

Violin Sonatas: No. 2 in A, Op. 12 No. 2; No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23; No. 9 in A, Op. 47, ‘Kreutzer’

Antje Weithaas (violin), Dénes Várjon (piano)

CAvi-music AVI 8553512 75:45 mins

Bizarre as it seems now, there was a time when it used to be said routinely that Beethoven had no sense of humour. Clearly we could have done with performances like these back then. Humour, wit, playfulness – they all explode into life in the artful hands of Antje Weithaas and Dénes Várjon. Granted, the playfulness can be more tiger-like than kittenish (or even devilish in the first movement of the ‘Kreutzer’ Sonata), but there’s a delicate touch as well.

Then on top of that there are those breath-stopping moments (for example in parts of the ‘Kreutzer’s variation-form second movement) where it seems Beethoven is both emoting operatically and sending himself up at the same time. And crucially, these are very much shared performances. We are not listening to a star violinist with piano accompaniment, but two minds discussing, sometimes arguing ferociously, over the same issues.

Their attention to detail is the kind that really grips the ear, right from the opening of Op. 12 No. 2, but it’s balanced by a secure sense of the long line – no matter how mindful we may be of this or that arresting tiny phrase or harmonic twist, the sense of where the music is headed is never forgotten. It’s very refreshing, too, to hear a performance of that famous ‘Kreutzer’ first movement which, for all its impassioned drive, never forgets that dialogue between the instruments is central to the musical argument.

The recordings are excellent too: we’re in there with the players, perhaps even looking at the music over their shoulders, and yet it doesn’t feel too close. There’s just enough distance to keep the picture clear.

Stephen Johnson