Brahms: Sonatas, Op. 120, etc

Antoine Tamestit and Cédric Tiberghien claim that their chosen instruments for these recordings – a specially loaned Stradivarius viola, and a vintage-1899 Bechstein piano – ‘actually redefined our approach to this music.’ Perhaps from their point of view, but the end result for the listener is more contentious than they surely intend. Tamestit’s viola is a wonderful instrument for sure, offering a keening intensity quite different from the over-inflated tonal heft preferred by some of his present-day colleagues. In this company the Bechstein piano sounds odd, with a strangely matte tone (as if its una corda ‘soft’ pedal were permanently deployed) and less in the way of compensating tonal options one might have expected.