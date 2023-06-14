CPE Bach: Sonatas for Keyboard and Violin

Had JS Bach lived another 15 years what would he have made of his son CPE’s four sonatas for keyboard and violin written in 1763? The musical world they inhabit is some distance from that of the G minor Sonata H542.5 which opens this album – a sonata once thought to be by ‘Papa’ Bach but now considered likely to be a collaborative effort. Across the later sonatas Kristian Bezuidenhout and Rachel Podger savour the qualities of coaxing, pleading, playfulness and arresting quirkiness that signal their identification with the so-called Empfindsamer Stil. But nothing is ever cut and dried. The keyboard opening of the B minor Sonata, composed some three decades after its G minor cousin, sounds like a throwback to the teenage work. And, rich in Empfindsamer fingerprints, the Arioso with five variations proves to be a 1780 respray of an earlier work.