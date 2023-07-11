Dvořák: Piano Trio No. 3 etc

Both Dvořák’s F minor Piano Trio and Seventh Symphony were intended to display his seriousness as an artist with an eye on sophisticated audiences in Vienna, Berlin and London, and both were extensively revised and refined before reaching their final version. The Trio may lack the intoxicating lyricism of the Symphony, but its concentration and driving impetus, in the right hands, can be both inspiring and rewarding; luckily, the Shaham-Erez-Wallfisch Trio are just that. Their passionate engagement with the work’s stirring rhetoric is evident throughout and the flexibility of their approach avoids the rather effortful stiffness that mars a number of available recordings. Moreover, the individual playing is beautifully nuanced without undermining the integrity of the ensemble. Some may find their tempo in the scherzo a little too fast, but judged overall this nicely recorded performance is certainly one of the most recommendable available.