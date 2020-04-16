Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Chamber
  4. Eric Whitacre: Marimba Quartets
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Eric Whitacre: Marimba Quartets

Joby Burgess, Sam Wilson, Calum Huggan, Rob Farrer (marimba & vibraphone) (Signum Classics)

Our rating 
2.0 out of 5 star rating 2.0

CD_SIGCD625_Whitacre_cmyk

Eric Whitacre
Marimba Quartets – Lux aurumque; October; A Boy and a Girl; Sleep
Joby Burgess, Sam Wilson, Calum Huggan, Rob Farrer (marimba & vibraphone)
Signum Classics SIGCD625   21.29 mins

Advertisement

Mostly popular in the UK for his gently glowing choral music, Nevada-born Eric Whitacre (b1970) shot to fame in 2010 with the Virtual Choir project. Involving 185 online singers from around the world, their performance of  Lux Aurumque, a short SATB work from his album Light and Gold (the title in English), became a YouTube sensation.

Asked by Whitacre to arrange some of his choral music for marimba quartet, percussionist Joby Burgess began with the album, selecting Lux Aurumque, A Boy and A Girl and Sleep. Alongside them on this short, EP-length release, Burgess adds two vibraphones to the quartet for October, originally written for concert-band and subsequently arranged by Whitacre for choir.

Each is performed with balance and control by Burgess, Sam Wilson, Calum Huggan and Rob Farrer, the slow-changing harmonies rendered with a soft-focus, tremolo warmth. Indeed the quartet sounds uncannily in places like a choir of humming voices, with Sleep proving the most harmonically interesting work and, in arrangement, the subtlest display of textural sleight-of-hand.

Advertisement

But it’s hard to escape the underlying sense of a franchise at work and, with a lack of variety and invention, the balmy ebb and flow quickly palls. Steph Power

You may also like

Saint-Sa‘ns, Franaix, Soulage, Boutry & Milhaud

Riley • Steven • Brégent

Simpson: Clarinet Quintet; String Quartet No. 13; String Quintet No. 2

Svendsen: String Quartet in A minor; Octet in A