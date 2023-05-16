Golden Oldies – More Favourite Encores (Brodsky Quartet)

Golden Oldies – More Favourite Encores

Works by JS Bach, Debussy, Elgar, Fauré, Khachaturian, Saint-Saëns, Shostakovich et al

Laura van der Heijden (cello), Julian Jacobson (piano); Brodsky Quartet

Chandos CHAN 20230 71:08 mins

Advertisement

The Brodsky Quartet, recently turned 50, formed when cellist Jacqueline Thomas and violinist Ian Belton were ten and 11 years old respectively. The quartet has released CDs of encore-style pieces before, but this one has been specially assembled for its golden anniversary. Most of the 20 works included are arrangements made by the quartet members themselves. Thomas was just 13 when she adapted Scott Joplin’s Solace for string quartet, and it’s played here with a beguiling charm and affection. Thomas also contributes quartet versions of two movements from Shostakovich’s Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano, the second dispatched with a lightly worn wit and gracefulness.

Violist Paul Cassidy places his wife Thomas into the spotlight in his elegant Saint-Saëns arrangement, Les Cygnes, where instead of one swan there are two. Laura van der Heijden is the second cellist, continuing a partnership begun on the Brodsky’s outstanding recent recording of Schubert’s String Quintet. Van der Heijden also features in Cassidy’s arrangements of Debussy’s ‘Des pas sur la neige’ and Prelude No. 10 from Book 1 of Bach’s Das wohltemperierte Klavier.

Pianist Julian Jacobson has a brief cameo in a poignant re-casting of Elgar’s Adieu, and the Brodsky’s newest member, first violinist Krysia Osostowicz, contributes effective quartet arrangements of three Gnossiennes by Satie. Osostowicz has slotted seamlessly, and stylishly, into the Brodsky Quartet since joining two years ago, and the easy synergy the group demonstrates throughout this winningly played recital bodes well for its sixth decade of existence.

Advertisement

Terry Blain