Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Chamber
  4. Hope Amid Tears (Beethoven Cello Sonatas)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Hope Amid Tears (Beethoven Cello Sonatas)

Yo-Yo Ma (cello), Emanuel Ax (piano) (Sony Classical)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

19439883732_Beethoven

Beethoven
Cello Sonatas Nos 1-5; Variations, WoO 45 & 46
Yo-Yo Ma (cello), Emanuel Ax (piano)
Sony Classical 19439883732   148:47 mins (2 discs)

Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax made their first Beethoven sonata recordings back in 1981. Forty years later they return to them, amidst a pandemic. The album’s title quotes Beethoven who was supposed to have inscribed a copy of his Op. 69 sonata with the words ‘amid tears and grief’.

The readings have a lived-in quality: lively, warm, articulate, spacious and deeply felt on the plus side, a little frayed around the edges and tending towards the baggy on the other. They exude the overriding brio of these revolutionary works; in fact, turning back again to the 1980s recordings, precision and propriety has given way to something grander, and more fragile.

I have some issues with the recording: it’s not the first time I’ve found Ma’s cello to be saturated with higher frequencies, and missing a bass depth, particularly in the G and D major sonatas, and in the festive F major Ma favours articulation over sound. Those familiar with a fortepiano/cello balance will find Ax unapologetically big-boned, and some of his pedalling luxuriant, though never domineering.

They find a visionary space in the recitatives and cadenzas of the two late sonatas. Ma is especially luminous in the unfolding of A major and C major sonatas, and floats the Adagio cantabile of Op. 69 with breathtaking simplicity. The only disappointment is the C major Allegro, which is too deliberate, while the D major fugue lacks some heft from the cello – though his conjuring of the fugue theme as a distant memory in the coda is worth the cost of the whole set.

Helen Wallace

Advertisement

Authors

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Social networks

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.