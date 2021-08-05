Le clarinette parisienne

The Debussy Rhapsodie and the three sonatas by Saint-Saëns and Poulenc, forming the accepted canon for 20th-century French clarinet music, choose themselves and in so doing constitute a stiff challenge to other claimants. The two Solos de concours by Messager and Rabaud, commissioned as test pieces for the final exams at the Paris Conservatoire in 1899 and 1901 respectively, don’t really amount to a great deal beyond their undoubted technical demands: the instrument’s recognised agility tends to bring with it a number of clichés that quite soon become tiresome to the ear. But Widor’s Introduction et Rondo, composed for the 1898 competition, does so to great effect, including also some fine, lyrical passages which remind us (as I think we need reminding) that this composer shouldn’t be judged simply by the famous ‘Toccata’.