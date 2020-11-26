Rendezvous Leipzig

Maier: String Quartet in A major; Smyth: String Quartet in C minor

The Maier Quartet

db Productions dbCD197 64:40 mins

This recital combines two early works by Amanda Maier and Ethel Smyth. The quartets on this recording were written when both women were in their early 20s; they knew each other in Leipzig. Both were remarkable pioneers – Maier, a fine violinist, was the first Swedish director of music, but marriage and motherhood ended her career and she died aged 41. Smyth, defiantly gay and feminist, had to go on a hunger strike before she was allowed to study music, remained unmarried and enjoyed

a long career.

Maier’s Quartet in A, composed in 1877, disappeared until the 1990s, when the outer movements were reconstructed by B Tommy Andersson. Her riotous approach to harmony needs more direction and variety in bowing and dynamics. Smyth lost interest in her early Quartet, from 1881, although some material was re-used later.

Both quartets are performed with precision and polish. However, Maier’s tremendous imagination needs more wit and lightness, despite being a substantial work. Smyth’s early Quartet is somewhat laborious and lengthy, as one might expect from a young composer; the performance is polished but does not redeem the work’s shortcomings. Still, it’s an informative recording with an attractive, rich sound.

Natasha Loges