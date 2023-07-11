Romances (Pahud/Le Sage)

Romances

Fanny Mendelssohn: 6 Lieder; Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata in F; C Schumann: Romances, Op. 22; R Schumann: Romances, Op. 94; Fantasiestücke, Op. 73

Emmanuel Pahud (flute), Éric Le Sage (piano)

Warner Classics 5419756355 65:03 mins

Advertisement

The Romantic period was not famed for its celebration of the flute: although there were many virtuoso players at the time and the instrument was popular with amateurs, it was an instrument neglected by many of the composers of the day. With very few solo works dedicated to the instrument, players had to make do with transcriptions. Emmanuel Pahud helps unearth some of these in Romances, a selection of arrangements of short pieces and songs by four German composers of the mid-19th century: Clara and Robert Schumann and Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn. It’s a welcome addition to the recorded canon, with very few of these works having been put down on album on the flute – or even the instrument they were initially written for.

The ‘title tracks’ come from Robert and Clara Schumann, which were initially written for oboe and violin respectively. Robert’s Three Romances work particularly well on the flute, utilising the forces of the instrument’s lower registers, which Pahud leans into. His urgency is well matched by pianist Éric Le Sage, with whom Pahud has collaborated in recordings and performances with his wind quintet Les Vents Français. In Clara’s Romances, Pahud’s trademark laidback lyricism is at the fore, as it is for many of these interpretations. With subtle shifts between light and shade, Pahud and Le Sage take time over delicate, more melancholic moments. Lieder by Fanny Mendelssohn and a Violin Sonata by her brother Felix see Pahud tackle soaring melodic lines, with a playful rubato and relaxed articulation. He manages to deliver bagfuls of romance, without it ever slipping into saccharine.

Advertisement

Freya Parr