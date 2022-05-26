  1. Home
Romantic & Virtuoso Music for Flutes & Piano

Noemi Gyori, Gergely Madaras (flute), Alexander Ullman (piano) (Rubicon)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

Works by F Doppler, K Doppler and Kuhlau
Noemi Gyori, Gergely Madaras (flute), Alexander Ullman (piano)
Rubicon RCD1078   77:38 mins

The piano has Liszt, the violin has Paganini – and the flute has the Doppler brothers, the 19th-century duo responsible for some of the most charming and virtuosic music in the woodwind repertoire. Unlike Liszt and Paganini, Franz and Karl Doppler are only well known to flautists, despite recordings from Emmanuel Pahud (Farao) and Claudi Arimany’s excellent 12-volume set (Capriccio). The Dopplers were born in Lemberg, now Lviv in Ukraine, and took on prominent performing-composing roles across Europe. Just as Liszt made the most of the newly invented piano’s technical abilities, so the Dopplers embraced the flute’s freshly patented Boehm system, which opened up increasingly complex possibilities. The brothers’ idiomatic pieces are expertly played by husband-and-wife team Noemi Gyori and Gergely Madaras, who, having spent recent years pursuing their individual performing careers, reconnected with the duets during the pandemic.

The light-hearted Fantaisie sur des motifs hongrois and easy-listening Andante et Rondo are supplemented by the darker Rigoletto-fantaisie, a transcription of the Verdi opera that Franz and Karl Doppler toured widely. There are extended sections where the flutes have the same rhythm (typical of the era); Gyori and Madaras make the timing appear deceptively simple. As elsewhere, the ensemble work between flutes and piano (Alexander Ullman) is virtually faultless. Friedrich Kuhlau’s three-movement trio is the filling in a Doppler sandwich: as a pianist and friend of Beethoven, Kuhlau’s work – straddling Classical and Romantic styles – gives Ullman the chance to be collaborator rather than accompanist, a role he clearly relishes.

Claire Jackson

Authors

Claire Jackson

Social networks

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Journalist Claire Jackson regularly writes for BBC Music Magazine and Opera Now, and the Big Issue. She has also written for Country Life and Pianist, as well as industry titles including Classical Music and International Arts Manager. She is also a former editor of International Piano (2011-15) and Muso (2008-11), an alternative classical music magazine that was distributed throughout conservatoires in the UK and the US.

