Saint-Saëns: Violin Sonatas Nos 1 & 2 etc

Saint-Saëns

Violin Sonatas Nos 1 & 2; Fantaisie for Violin & Harp; Berceuse in B flat, Op. 38 (arr. Fitzpatrick for violin and harp)

Cecilia Zilliacus (violin), Stephen Fitzpatrick (harp), Christian Ihle Hadland (piano)

BIS BIS-2489 (CD/SACD) 66:42 mins

Why did Saint-Saëns take so long to write a violin sonata? From the founding of the Société nationale de musique in 1871 he was at the vanguard of encouraging French instrumental music, yet it took until 1885 for him to complete a work in this central genre of chamber repertoire, and 11 more for its successor to appear. Regardless, the pair reflect the two sides of his musical personality. The D minor First Sonata is a gripping, bravura Romantic masterpiece, while the Second is more restrained and Classical in spirit with the bonhomie of making music with friends.

Cecilia Zilliacus is more than up to the challenge. Her lightly-worn virtuosity and crystalline phrasing ensures nothing feels forced in the First Sonata, taking a brave pace in the finale’s breathless moto perpetuo yet sacrificing neither control nor excitement. Pianist Christian Ihle Hadland is deftly with her every step of the way, the entwining interplay with Zilliacus in the middle of the Second Sonata’s Scherzo like a delightful courtly dance. The way Zilliacus effortlessly floats in the Andante, like a feather on the breeze over Hadland’s veiled textures, is utterly sublime.

These performances are special, but the recording also stands apart in Zilliacus being joined by harpist Stephen Fitzpatrick in an enthralling performance of the ravishing Fantaisie Op. 124 as well as his effective arrangement of the Berceuse Op. 38. With everything captured in superb sound this is a joy from start to finish.

Christopher Dingle