Stanford: String Quartets Nos 1, 2 & 6

Stanford’s astonishing technical fluency – he wrote his First String Quartet within a week, while on holiday in Llandudno in 1891 – might suggest that the musical results here are correspondingly unremarkable. The good news is that this isn’t at all the case – with an occasional exception like the First Quartet’s opening movement, which trades a little too easily on its Mendelssohn-to-Dvořák inheritance. Immediately next comes something much more individual – an Intermezzo-like second movement, with a whimsically likeable main idea punctuated by two high-speed trio sections, the second deftly varying its predecessor. And the jig-like finale is a sophisticated take on Stanford’s Irish background.