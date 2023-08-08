  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Chamber
  4. Treasures from the New World, Vol. 3
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Treasures from the New World, Vol. 3

Marcelo Barboza (flute), Fabio Zanon (guitar), Clélia Iruzun (piano) (SOMM)

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

Published:

SOMMCD0669_Zanon_cmyk

Treasures from the New World, Vol. 3
Works by Paulo Porto Alegre, Gnatalli, Jennifer Higdon, Luiz João, Ronaldo Miranda, Marlos Nobre and Roberto Sierra
Marcelo Barboza (flute), Fabio Zanon (guitar), Clélia Iruzun (piano)
SOMM Recordings SOMMCD 0669   73:12 mins

Advertisement

SOMM’s Treasures from the New World series aims to showcase and throw new light on music from the Americas. Its third volume focuses on music by six Brazilian composers and one American composer (Jennifer Higdon), with several works receiving their debut recordings here and others rarely recorded. The selected works offer several lenses through which to view American musical traditions, with Nobre’s Desafio No. 37 setting up a jousting dynamic between guitar and piano to reflect Brazil’s troubadours, and Sierra’s Tres Crónicas del Descubrimiento evoking the sounds and native groups of the Caribbean. Against the backdrop of a fairly tonal programme, works by Jennifer Higdon and Marlos Nobre offer an exciting contemporary contrast at the midpoint, with experimentations in timbre and tonal structures.

Guitarist Fabio Zanon is a constant throughout the programme, with considered, light articulation and lively rhythms in dialogue with his colleagues on piano and flute. With consistent performances of technically demanding material, the recordings have only received a light-touch edit. Tuning sometimes wavers on the flute, which is a disappointing distraction from the otherwise smooth blend of sounds. Its line would also benefit from a lighter touch to bring it closer to the articulation of the guitar, as there are a few instances in Alegre’s Choro Suite where it lags behind and the cohesion is momentarily lost. These are vibrant, lively interpretations of music that deserves to be more present in the recorded canon.

Advertisement

Freya Parr

Authors

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Social networks

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

Advertisement
Advertisement