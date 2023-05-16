Weinberg: String Quartets, Vol. 3 (Arcadia Quartet)

Weinberg

String Quartets, Vol. 3: Nos 4 & 16

Arcadia Quartet

Chandos CHAN 20180 66:33 mins

Advertisement

The third volume of the Arcadia Quartet’s ongoing Weinberg cycle brings together two substantial works from opposite ends of the composer’s career. Written in 1945, the epic Fourth Quartet begins almost nonchalantly in a gentle pastoral vein. But darker shadows soon intrude upon this landscape. These are particularly manifested in the aggressive Bartókian passagework that dominates the second movement and in the mournful war-scarred funereal rhythms of the ensuing Largo marciale. In contrast, the 16th Quartet, dating from 1981 and dedicated to the memory of the composer’s sister Ester who perished during the German occupation of Poland, is more emotionally elusive. Once again, Bartók appears to be a powerful influence, especially in the spectral repeated fourths of the remarkable scherzo. But equally notable is the strong presence of Jewish-inflected folk music in the outer movements.

As has been evident from their previous Weinberg releases, the Arcadia Quartet delivers strongly committed and superbly executed performances of both works, supported by clear and focused recorded sound. Employing a wealth of contrasting timbres, articulations and dynamics, they seem to have a clear vision of the direction of each movement and keep the listener fully engaged even when the composer explores more introverted musical imagery.

Advertisement

Erik Levi