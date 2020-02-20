Zosha Di Castri: Tachitipo

We should not judge a book – or CD – by its cover, but Tachitipo, Zosha Di Castri’s debut album, deserves praise for its enticing artwork and neat folded-paper sleeve. The Canadian composer opened last year’s BBC Proms with Long Is the Journey, Short is the Memory for orchestra and chorus. Like that work, the titular piece here uses unorthodox instruments – in this case, an 1823 typewriter. Castri draws parallels between the often temporary and rarely creatively autonomous usage of both this machine and the piano by 19th- and 20th-century women. The typewriter is treated as part of the percussion section, a sensitive integration that means the additional timbre never feels tokenistic.